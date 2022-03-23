Excellence In Education - Suzie Zuke - 3/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Suzie Zuke, a Teacher at Ralya Elementary in Haslett, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amy Webster says, "She is a teacher who truly cares about all of her students, and makes lifelong connections with each one of them."

Suzie responds, "Well, I pour my heart and soul into teaching and sometimes you plant seeds and don’t know where they’ll blossom, or what will happen after they grow, and it’s just so affirming and reassuring to know that I make a difference with students and their families. That’s just amazing. That’s the best gift I could’ve ever received."

Suzie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook