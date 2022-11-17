Excellence In Education - Steven Book - 11/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Steven Book, a Teacher at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination letter it states, "Mr. Book is an excellent teacher, cares about every student, is meticulous in preparing his classes and being sure to find ways to keep students engaged."

Steven shares why he teaches, "I teach because there's students that don't have those relationships that I have in my classroom with adults or with their colleagues, and the relationships that - they could save a life. I've had great people show me what teaching can mean to me, and I hope that I've instilled that into them over the last 12 years."

Steven was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

