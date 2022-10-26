Excellence In Education - Stephanie Livingston - 10/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Stephanie Livingston, a Teacher at Haslett High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Sean Barker says, "I've seen her get students food, clothing, school supplies, shoes, eyeglasses, Chromebooks, anything they need to make sure that they have the tools to find success at school."

Stephanie shares why she does above and beyond the classroom, "Oh, because I do have to do them, because it matters. It matters. The students matter. Their voice matters. Their futures matter. And unless I help them, and unless we come together as a building team to help them, who knows what the future holds? It's so important to do these things."

Stephanie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

