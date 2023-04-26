Excellence In Education - Stephanie Lange - 4/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Stephanie Lange, a Teacher at Dakota High School in Macomb Township, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Yvonne Tadajewski says, "Stephanie started a Stand with Trans chapter at Dakota High School and always takes the time to counsel any kid who comes to her."

Stephanie shares why she works with her kids after school on her personal time, "Any way that a child can fulfill their own potential, that's exciting because there's a point in time where these kids really look me in the eye and they don't have any hope. So sometimes at school is where they can find that safe, positive, trusting adult while things might be really challenging at home."

Tephanie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook