Excellence In Education - Stephanie Bowerson - 4/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Stephanie Bowerson, a high school English teacher at Dewitt High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Bowerson was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mrs. Bowerson is a phenomenal English teacher who helps students of all ability levels succeed in her class. Not only does she excel at using engaging teaching strategies, but she also does an excellent job developing relationships with students. She provides a welcome space for students even during her planning and lunch periods. On top of her teaching responsibilities, Mrs. Bowerson oversees the DeWitt High School Positive School Culture team, which is made up of teachers and administrators, with the mission of providing supportive and fun programs for students such as Wellness Day and Student Appreciation Day. Mrs. Bowerson goes above and beyond to make these meaningful events a reality for students. She is a leader on this committee and also among her colleagues where she demonstrates day in and day out her love and care for the wellbeing of students and staff at DHS. Mrs. Bowerson is a teacher who makes a lasting difference in the lives of students.”

Bowerson says her second grade teacher motivated her to pursue a career in education.

“When I was in second grade, my teacher, Mrs. Moelter, made me feel amazing. She told me that I was smart. She celebrated me as an individual and made me feel important. I asked my parents to buy me a chalkboard and I used my Beanie Babies as students. From there, I always wanted to be a teacher who made students feel seen, important, and smart.”

Bowerson says she is motivated by the growth she witnesses in her students.

Stephanie Bowerson was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

