Excellence In Education- Spencer Vanderheide - 3/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Spencer Vanderheide, a Teacher at Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Natasha Alvarez says, "At the end of the day, he closes off every class saying, “You are enough, you matter, you’re worth it, you are known, you are loved,” and I just think that is something that students should hear more often."

Spencer talks about the class he has created, "I saw student's anxiety going through the roof, stress going through the roof, depression going through the roof, and the question was what are schools going to do about it? I couldn’t just sit back and watch students struggle and suffer without some sort of support in the school."

Spencer was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

