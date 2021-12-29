Excellence In Education - Sherry Martin - 12/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Sherry Martin, a Speech Pathologist at Robert L. Green Elementary in East Lansing is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amy Uecker says, "Sherry is simply the best. She stays late. She works hard. She goes the extra mile, and she always puts her students’ needs as her number one priority."

Sherry explains what she hopes the students say about their experience with her, "When they’re little and I’m in Meijer’s they stop in the aisle and ask me what I’m doing there, because I should be at school. That’s where I live but when they are grown, and I see them, we talk about what they were learning and how I helped them learn, but most of all they know I care, and I love them."

Sherry was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook