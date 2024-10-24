Excellence In Education - Sherry Claflin - 10/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Sherry Claflin, a middle school science teacher at White Cloud Junior High is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Claflin was nominated for the award by a member of a community organization.

“Ms. Claflin is dedicated to teaching quality earth science and stem science to the junior high students. Her students are working with NASA scientists for the second year in a row, putting experiments in space, with the NASA TechRise Challenge, and her students won the Lexus Eco Challenge for their work in light pollution in 2019. She is the president of the Michigan Earth Science Teachers Association, runs the Stephen F. Wessling Observatory public star parties, and put on the district wide solar eclipse viewing party for all staff and students.”

Claflin says educators she had in her youth drew her to a career in education.

“When I was in school, I had some really fantastic teachers that made a big impact on me. I knew I wanted to have the same effect on children, so I decided to pursue a career as a teacher. I love teaching science to my students. It is an incredibly important subject and seeing them try new things and watching them learn, grow, and celebrate success is very rewarding.”

Sherry Claflin was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook