Excellence in Education - Shawn Flock - 05/06/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Shawn Flock, a math interventionist at Daisy Brook Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Flock was nominated for the award by the Fremont Elementary PTO.

“Shawn Flock is more than a math interventionist. He’s a motivator, mentor, traffic controller, and culture keeper. He is the kind of person every school dreams of having, and few are lucky enough to know.

Every morning and afternoon, in every kind of Michigan weather, Mr. Flock stands at one of the busiest intersections in our district, directing traffic between our two elementary schools. With arms outstretched and eyes always scanning, he keeps kids safe, cars moving, and spirits high. His animated, precise traffic signals recently went viral on a local community Facebook thread. He doesn’t just direct traffic, he sets the tone for the entire school day.

His real superpower is what happens after the morning bell. As a math interventionist, Mr. Flock works with students who are struggling and helps them believe they can succeed. In a county where academic gaps are real and resources are limited, his consistent, encouraging support is a gamechanger. He meets kids where they are, celebrates every win, and refuses to let anyone feel left behind. Whether he’s explaining multiplication strategies, cheering on small breakthroughs, or just listening when a student has a hard day, he makes kids feel seen and capable.

People like Mr. Flock, (humble, joyful, and deeply committed), are the ones who make public schools work. Fremont is better because of him and every student is safer, stronger, and more supported because he shows up.”

Flock said that his love for sports and numbers was what inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I never thought about a career in education before college. I was planning to be an accountant and quickly decided that I didn’t want to sit at a desk for 40 years. I started thinking about what I enjoyed in life and realized that I love sports, numbers, and working with kids as a camp counselor, so I changed my major to teaching which enabled me to work with kids in the classroom and through coaching sports.”

Shawn Flock was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook