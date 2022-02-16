Excellence In Education - Sean DeSarbo - 2/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Sean DeSarbo, Principal of Paddock Elementary in Milan is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In their nomination video Makayla and Madilyn say, "You make many many lives better, and one last thing is, you are amazing, so I hope you have a good day!"

Sean talks about a teacher that has inspired him, "I had a teacher that took the time to pull me aside after class one day and said, “I know that you’re trying and I know that you’re feeling frustrated,” because she took the time to get to know me as an individual and build that relationship with me she was able to get me the support and the tools I needed to succeed."

Sean was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

