Excellence In Education - Samantha TwoCrow - 2/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Samantha TwoCrow, the Indigenous Education Director at Suttons Bay Public Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Christine Porter says, "All of our students deserve a bright future., and her work here is so important because she sees education as an opportunity to break cycles and be successful adults. We are grateful that Samantha shares her passion, talent, heritage and heart with all of us at Suttons Bay School.”

Samantha shares a bit about her role "My important pieces in life is to ensure that I empower every indigenous student that I can. The students thrive every day, and they grasp who they are, and we find a place to embrace ourself in the community, and it's amazing. I love it.”

Samantha was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

