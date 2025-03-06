Excellence In Education - Ryan Guimont - 3/6/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ryan Guimont, principal at Charlotte Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Guimont was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Ryan Guimont first started in Charlotte as a Special Education teacher, and he made a huge difference in the lives of many in that role from his teaching, coaching and work supporting the community and their needs. Since he has moved to the Middle School as the principal, he has done an excellent job creating a positive culture for students, staff and families. He is always there in the morning to greet students and build those relationships. He attends sporting events, choir concerts, community events, and more in support of the students and families. Mr. Guimont is often seen in the hallways talking to students between classes about their day, their lives and really showing how much he cares about all of the students and helping them feel valued, safe and cared for. He is very supportive of the staff and is very willing to listen when there are concerns and try to problem solve. He also has been instrumental in doing some collaboration of activities between the Middle School and the High School as Charlotte is working to build a strong community/partnership between the schools.”

Guimont’s sister inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“As a child, I grew up with a sister with special needs, which led to me being involved in classrooms while in school. As a teenager I was involved in various camps for children with special needs and continued to be involved in these camps into young adulthood and early on in my education career. These experiences sparked a love of working with children and helping them learn to become the best versions of themselves.”

Ryan Guimont was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

