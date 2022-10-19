Excellence In Education - Ryan Barck - 10/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ryan Barck, a Teacher at L'Aanse Creuse DiAnne M. Pellerin Center in Clinton Township, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Amanda Barck says, "He strives to really engage and relate with his students and offers a supportive, encouraging role on their educational journeys."

Ryan shares, "My proudest moments are always every June when we have graduation. You kind of look them in the eye and you see the smile and you see that they're enough. They've understood now why they come every day, why they learn these things, why they are important, why they matter. And that's just the greatest feeling you can ever have."

Ryan was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

