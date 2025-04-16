Excellence In Education - Ryan Anderson - 4/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Ryan Anderson, a case manager at Holt High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Anderson was nominated for the award by the family of a former student.

“Ryan is a champion for kids with special needs. Ryan works with kids daily that are on the ASD spectrum and have other disabilities and gives them a chance to graduate. Ryan is available to parents afterhours, takes phone calls and goes the extra mile to make a difference. He is a true mentor and friend to kids who have few. He plays a vital role to families who dearly need help. Holt Public is lucky to have him. What an amazing role he gets to play to make a difference in these kids’ lives.”

Anderson said his experience as a student inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I had a lot of amazing teachers growing up. They made going to school fun and kept me engaged. I wanted to be able to have a similar impact on students and help to motivate them to not only graduate from high school but gain confidence in themselves, create friendships with peers, and have the skills necessary to be happy and productive adults.”

Ryan Anderson was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

