Excellence In Education - Roy Davis Jr. - 12/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Roy Davis Jr., is the Band Director at St. Johns Middle and High Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Davis was nominated for the award by a parent of a student.

“My daughter has had Mr. Davis as a teacher for four years and I find it incredibly impressive how much respect his students have for him. They genuinely enjoy having him as a teacher and listen to his input. He has taught his students how to be responsible and respectful adults. He has done all of this by showing them what they are capable of and holding them to that standard. I have two sophomores who both feel Mr. Davis deserves such recognition for being an effective teacher.”

Davis said his desire to work with people inspired him to become an educator and seeing the “lightbulb” go off in his students is what keeps him going.

“I was attracted to a career in education because I enjoy working with people and seeing them grow as individuals. I was especially interested in teaching band because music is an avenue to foster that growth.

“What keeps me going as an educator is watching my students grow as humans. Seeing the ‘lightbulb’ go off in my students’ minds when they discover something is incredibly rewarding.”

Roy Davis Jr. was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook