Excellence In Education - Roger Rothe - 1/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Roger Rothe, a social studies and history teacher at Marshall Greene Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.
Rothe was nominated for the award by a parent of a student.
“Mr. Rothe is a teacher you wish your children could have every year and in every grade. He isn’t there to just teach our children he is there to create a bond with them. If kids are struggling at home, he is there to be a support. If your child is having a difficult time at school, he will be the one who takes the time to figure out what’s going on. Not only is he the most phenomenal teacher I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, but he is also Birch Run’s cross country and track coach. A couple years back I had an accident and was unable to transport my boys back and forth to cross country. He contacted all the parents and made a carpool schedule for my kids, so they didn’t have to leave the team. He has a way of getting so many kids involved in cross country and track, even the kids who don’t like to run. I’ve never met a more deserving person of this award.”
Rothe says teachers he had in school inspired him to pursue a career in education.
“I had some amazing teachers when I was growing up in Bad Axe. My teachers cared about me and extra-curriculars were a big part of my school career. I wanted to give back to those outstanding teachers by becoming a teacher and helping students like me.”
Roger Rothe was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!
