Excellence In Education - Riva Hannish - 11/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Riva Hannish, a Teacher at Messmore Elementary School in Sterling Heights is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Sylvia Zizy says, "Hey Coach K! I nominated you because of all the extra time you put into us before school, after school. And you make us feel like we’re a part of your classroom and a part of your team."I’m nominating Mrs. Riva Hannish, an amazing teacher who wears her heart on her sleeve for every student. During the toughest times of Covid, she dedicated hours to help a student with memory issues. She brings unity, love, and understanding to her classroom daily."

Riva shares why he became a teacher, "I think when I was younger, my parents are immigrants, so I sometimes struggled in school or felt different. So, I think I wanted to become an educator so I could make everyone feel welcomed and loved and that they’re able to learn."

Riva was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

