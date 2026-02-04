Excellence in Education - Rachel Engel - 02/04/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Rachel Engel, a first-grade teacher at Schoolcraft Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Engel was nominated for the award by the parent of former students.

“Mrs. Engel has had three of my four children in her classroom and has done a phenomenal job with all of them. She provides an environment for her students that feels both physically and emotionally safe, allowing them to feel comfortable and be successful. She cares about her students and invests in them. She takes the time to get to know her students and meet them where they are at. She encourages them and gives them the space they need to learn and grow in every way, while still keeping them accountable at an appropriate level. She teaches them more than math, spelling and reading. She teaches them how to be good, collaborative members of their school community. She teaches them social skills and how to communicate their emotions in ways that are effective. She cares about each and every one of her students individually and it shows.”

Engel said her desire to have a positive impact on young learners inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“Growing up, I had many amazing teachers who believed in me and inspired my love of learning. When I decided to work in the field of education, I wanted to have the same type of impact among young learners. My goal as a teacher is to create an empowering environment for students to harvest a love of learning and reach their full potential.”

Rachel Engel was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook