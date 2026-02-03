Excellence in Education - Quinette Yarbrough - 12/31/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Quinette Yarbrough, a fourth-grade teacher at Bunker Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Yarbrough was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Quinette has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to our students, colleagues, and the field of education as a whole. Her outstanding commitment to fostering a positive learning environment and her innovative approach to teaching make her a deserving candidate for this prestigious recognition. Quinette’s impact on the classroom is both profound and far-reaching. She has a remarkable ability to engage students in meaningful ways, making complex concepts accessible while fostering critical thinking and a passion for learning. Her teaching style encourages student participation, nurtures curiosity, and promotes a deep understanding of the subject matter. Beyond her classroom work, Quinette has been instrumental in designing and implementing educational initiatives that improve overall student success. She has shown tremendous leadership in mentoring new educators, developing creative curriculum strategies, and offering professional development workshops that enrich our teaching community. Her collaborative spirit and willingness to go above and beyond have made her a valuable resource to both students and colleagues. Quinette is a problem-solver who approaches challenges with both creativity and empathy, always striving to create an environment where every individual feels supported and valued. In addition to her professional achievements, Quinette is a person of integrity, whose positive attitude and unwavering commitment to our students at MPS serve as an inspiration to all who work with her. Her influence extends beyond the classroom, as she is a trusted advisor, a compassionate listener, and a tireless advocate for both students and colleagues.”

Yarbrough said a college instructor inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“I was pursuing a nursing degree in what was then a very competitive program at Hope College. At the time, I was also a young single mom to a 10-month-old son. One day, one of my professors overheard me explaining a concept to another student. He walked over and asked what my major was. When I told him it was nursing, he smiled and said, ‘You’re not a nurse, you’re a teacher.’ He convinced me to take a few education classes that would get me into the classroom. Once I did, I fell in love with teaching. I fell in love with kids. Not only that, I discovered I was really good at it. Every concept just made sense to me in a way that didn’t always click for others.”

Quinette Yarbrough was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

