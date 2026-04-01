Excellence in Education - Olivia Vogl - 04/01/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Olivia Vogl, a fourth-grade teacher at Bath Elementary School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Vogl was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Mrs. Vogl goes out of her way to make sure each kid feels loved. My daughter was recently diagnosed with type-one diabetes. For her year anniversary, Mrs. Vogl had all the kids wear blue to show my daughter support. She knew my daughter had been struggling with medical burn out, so she threw a celebration party for her. I cannot tell you how that made my daughter feel. I believe Mrs. Vogl goes above and beyond for all her students and provides a safe and welcoming space for them. She has compassion and love for everyone. She teaches her kids to stand up for what’s right and she is a true leader in and out of her classroom. We know teachers do not make a lot, but she will go out of her way to spend money on her students if it means creating a fun and learning environment. For holiday parties, she makes sure she covers all the allergies so that all the kids can eat. We are so thankful to have a wonderful educator in the Bath school district.”

Vogl said the idea of being a “light” to someone drove her to pursue a career in education.

“I think what drew me the most to education, or really being an educator, was just the idea of being that ‘light’ to someone. Education is wonderful, of course, but being a good role model is more important to me, as sometimes we forget that the integrity and character we have as people is also something important to learn. I had such a great upbringing, with my family and my older brothers, and not everyone has that. I feel very fortunate and lucky that I did. To be that person for someone is something special and I enjoy being able to be that person. We all have lulls in our profession. Getting a handwritten card with your two favorite colors, favorite animal and a quote you say all the time in class from a student? Really makes those lulls not seem so bad.”

Olivia Vogl was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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