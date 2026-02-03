Excellence in Education - Nicole Shipley - 12/03/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Nicole Shipley, a elementary special education teacher at Page Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Shipley was nominated for the award by the family of a former student.

“What really stands out about Ms. Shipley is her dedication to each of her students as if they were the only student she had. She spends countless hours outside of the classroom on curriculum that fits each individual student. This goes beyond the traditional class work, but she also noticeably puts effort into knowing what incentives motivate each student. As a parent, that gives me great confidence knowing my child’s best interests are on her mind. Ms. Shipley is selfless and puts her students’ needs first. She puts thought into finding specific items the kids need to be most successful (clothing, hygiene supplies, items for their personal bins, holiday and special occasion gifts, and more.), often tailored to be special for an individual student. We have exchanged e-mails with her on nights and weekends and she is always responsive to help us help our child. She offered to meet outside of normal working hours to explain various options our child has in future grades, a meeting which put us at ease and helped us understand his options for the future. Not only is Ms. Shipley dedicated and selfless in pursuit of success for her students, she gives up her time and finances with a cheerful attitude. As a parent, she is a joy to talk to and interact with. Ms. Shipley is a true advocate for all students and dedicated to their success in being the best version of themselves they can be. This includes even students in other classrooms; if she sees a student struggling, she offers help at that moment but also helping the other teacher come up with a plan specific for their student so they can be less stressed and succeed.”

Shipley said she wanted to pursue a career in education for as long as she can remember.

“For as long as I can remember, I was going to become a teacher. I always loved helping others, especially children. There was never really a different path. I became passionate about special education while I was in college. I was working at the local after school programs for their students with special needs, mostly cognitively impaired. I loved witnessing wins that went beyond reading and math. I was able to support students as they developed friendships, gained more independence and improved their communication with teachers, peers and even their families. I became close with some of the families and even provided respite care. We would share in the joy of even the smallest wins and that was a feeling that I never wanted to lose. To put it simply, being a teacher, a special education teacher, is who I am.”

Nicole Shipley was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

