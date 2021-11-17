Excellence In Education - Nicole Bahny - 11/17/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Nicole Bahny, a teacher at Dundee Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter it states, “Miss Bahny is a perfect example of a teacher who loves her students, engages her students, and makes a difference."
Nicole responds, "We work very hard just to be acknowledged for that, because we’re doing everything for the kids. It’s special."
Nicole was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!
