Excellence In Education - Nicole Bahny - 11/17/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Nicole Bahny, a teacher at Dundee Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter it states, “Miss Bahny is a perfect example of a teacher who loves her students, engages her students, and makes a difference."

Nicole responds, "We work very hard just to be acknowledged for that, because we’re doing everything for the kids. It’s special."

Nicole was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

