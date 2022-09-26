Excellence In Education - Nathan Fischer - 9/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Nathan Fischer, a Teacher at Lee Elementary School in Middleville, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Stacey Baab says, "Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system. He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives."
Nathan tells us what it is like when a kid gets it, "We call them “a-ha moments.” The moment they get...maybe it’s a new concept, or a skill, they just light up and that fuels me as well, as a teacher. And then we also do, like, a truck driver cheer in the classroom where we celebrate that, then I go, “Honk honk!” and the kids go, “Good job, good buddy!” So, it just feels good all around."
Nathan was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!
Click here to watch the full interview
Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.