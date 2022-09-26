Excellence In Education - Nathan Fischer - 9/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Nathan Fischer, a Teacher at Lee Elementary School in Middleville, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Stacey Baab says, "Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system. He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives."

Nathan tells us what it is like when a kid gets it, "We call them “a-ha moments.” The moment they get...maybe it’s a new concept, or a skill, they just light up and that fuels me as well, as a teacher. And then we also do, like, a truck driver cheer in the classroom where we celebrate that, then I go, “Honk honk!” and the kids go, “Good job, good buddy!” So, it just feels good all around."

Nathan was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

