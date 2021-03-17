Excellence In Education - Morgan Grifka - 3/17/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Morgan Grifka, a teacher at Westfield Charter Academy in Redford is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video, Ninfa Mazzola says, "Her classroom is so full of love and she takes time to create personal relationships with each of her students."

Morgan responded, "At the end of the day, I really just want to do what’s right for these kids, for their families, for my school, for my co-teachers, everyone. We’re all in this together."

Morgan was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and his school will receive a $500 grant!

