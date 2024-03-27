Excellence In Education - Monique Colizzi - 3/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Monique Colizzi, a Career and Technical Education teacher at Wilson Talent Center is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Colizzi was nominated for the award by a former student.

“Ms. Colizzi is exceptionally devoted to the wellbeing of her students. She loves what she teaches, and it shows in our test scores and overall feelings about insurance. She knows how to get us ready for the real world after high school and gives us the chance to prove that we can be successful and be leaders in our field of study. We all call her our second mom and it is true; she treats every student she has taught as if they were her own. Few people have that unique quality, and she does. Monique has pushed us and allowed us to flourish in ways I would not have dreamed only two years earlier.”

Monique Colizzi shares her father inspired her to pursue a career in education. “My dad was a respected leader in education and watching him in his role is what inspired me to become an educator. I hope that I can impact students’ lives in the same way he did. He was passionate about creating educational opportunities and supplying the workforce with talent. He was an advocate and believed in the power of partnerships and giving back. I try to emulate his vision and respect for students and the community alike.”

Monique Colizzi was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

