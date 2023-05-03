Excellence In Education - Molly Collins - 5/3/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Molly Collins, a Teacher at Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Liz Giffen says, "Miss Collins encourages her students to show up and be on their A-game for themselves and those around them every single day."

Molly shares what encourages her every day, "They need to go out and play. They need to have mistakes and learn from them, because that's really the only way they can learn is by failing. And I encourage failures in my class and mistakes because that's the best teacher."

Molly was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

