Excellence In Education - Miranda Johnson - 3/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Miranda Johnson, a Teacher at Caro Alternative High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Haidyn Nowlen says, "Ms. Johnson is one of the most selfless, amazing, caring, loving teachers I could ever have the most amazing opportunity of meeting."

Miranda responds, "You know, it’s a thankless job, and you don’t hear amazing words from your students very often. And um, my gosh, what a humbling experience to know that I got one at least, you know? Thank God that they’re listening. They might not remember what I say but how I made them feel, right?"

Miranda was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

