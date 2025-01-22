Excellence In Education - Michelle Cox - 1/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Michelle Cox, a Title I teacher and coordinator at Brick Elementary Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Cox was nominated for the award by a student and his parents.

“Michelle’s dedication to her students, families, and the entire school community is exemplary and makes a profound impact on the educational experience at Brick Elementary. As a Title I teacher, Michelle plays a crucial role in supporting students from low-income backgrounds, helping them meet academic standards and fostering a love for learning. Her commitment extends far beyond her classroom; she serves as the Family Support Coordinator, ensuring that families are engaged and empowered to support their children’s education. This includes collecting and distributing backpacks, coats, other winter gear, food pantry items, and after school support for Brick families in need.

Cox said a teacher she had in high school inspired her to become an educator.

“I was attracted to education because of a teacher I had in high school who made real connections with his students. He changed my school experience because he made me feel seen and heard, and I wanted to be able to do that for someone else.”

Michelle Cox was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

