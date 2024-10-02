Excellence In Education - Michaela Norman - 10/1/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Michaela Norman, a first-grade teacher at Donley Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Norman was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Michaela Norman is a superior educator who continues to push herself to use the most current research-based resources and practices. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that all students see themselves represented within the literature in our schools. Michaela collaborates with numerous groups in the community to provide opportunities for our students. Her ability to make every student who has been in her classroom feel valued and loved is unmatched. She is often requested by families to have her teach all the children in their family because of her connection with students and partnership with families. Mrs. Norman frequently works with all stakeholders in her student’s education to ensure their needs are met. Michaela supports her students in whatever ways are needed. Some students need extra supplies, snacks, a hug, or even someone to watch their soccer game on the weekend. She will fulfill those needs for her students because she knows that her students need her for more than just academics.”

Norman says she always dreamed of being a teacher.

“Some children go through stages of wanting to be a prima ballerina, cowboy, space ranger, but I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. My childhood friends can attest to being repeatedly asked to play school, specifically letters and building words. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to be a teacher. I have always loved reading, it’s a safe space that allows you to travel to the past, future, and to worlds that you can only dream of while never leaving the comfort of your home or classroom. The idea of sharing that escape and providing a safe place where everyone feels like they belong is something that I just needed to be a part of.”

Michaela Norman was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook