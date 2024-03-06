Excellence In Education - Michael Palmer - 3/5/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Michael Palmer, the Principal at Port Huron High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Theo Kerhoulas says, "Mr. Palmer is a humble servant leader who leads by example. Mike's own children attend Port Huron High School but you wouldn't know it, because he treats every student there like his very own.”

Michael shares what he hopes a former student would say about him if he runs into them today, "That's one of my favorite things. I remember just a while back I had someone come up and just say, “You know what? When I was down, you really cared about me.” And although it was hard for me to like, you know, I may not have even recalled that conversation. But to them, that was something that affected them. And I still think about that conversation.”

Michael was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook