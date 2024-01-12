Excellence In Education - Michael Egan - 1/2/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Michael Egan, a Teacher at Larson Middle School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Michael's nominator says, “Michael is a top-drawer teacher. He believes in furthering science in the hearts and minds of his students, and igniting the passion in his students is something he's gifted in”.

Michael says “Adventure is a huge thing that I'm into. I want my students to go out there and, like, create experiences and not see limitations - see opportunities.”

Michael was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

