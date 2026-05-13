Excellence in Education - Michael Domagalski - 05/13/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Michael Domagalski, a principal at Palms Elementary School and East China Virtual Academy, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Domagalski was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Mike Domagalski, known to the students of Palms Elementary as Mr. D, is an amazing principal. He welcomes each student at the front door and says goodbye to them every afternoon. Mr. D is present throughout the school in so many ways. He is seen assisting the teachers as needed and engaging with every student that goes past him with a friendly wave, a high five, or with words of encouragement.

Mr. D is very active with the PTO. He helps with assemblies and fundraising, even letting the kids silly string him and duct tape him to the wall when goals are reached! Mr. D additionally participates in PTO events by running in the Palms Color Run and helping with the setup and tear down of the Mother Son Event and the Daddy Daughter Dance. Donuts with Grown Ups is an all-school event that Mr. D helps arrange, set up, and is present throughout, engaging with students and their loved ones.

On days that my daughter needs someone to talk to or has difficulty with another student the person she seeks to talk to is Mr. D. She tells me he always has some good ideas and talking to him makes her feel better.

If you are present at school functions, Mr. D will start the event with ‘ALL SET?’ All the students will respond with ‘YOU BET!’ The function will end with a classic Mr. D pep talk with the conclusion of ‘Don’t have a great day, make it a great day!’ Mr. D deserves this award. He is an educator students look up to and a leader his teachers and staff can rely on!”

Domagalski said his desire to have a positive influence on others attracted him to a career in education.

“I wanted to be an educator due to my strong desire to positively influence teachers, children, and the community. I continually strive to help them grow academically, socially, emotionally as well as be engaged in their school. Ultimately, as it pertains to children or students, seeing them gain confidence or understand something new can be incredibly rewarding and knowing that I made an impact on them to become successful citizens of society is the ultimate reward.”

Michael Domagalski was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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