Excellence In Education - Melissa Brown - 10/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Melissa Brown, a Teacher at Mona Shores High School in Norton Shores is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Kelly Morrell says, "Mel Brown is a determined, dedicated and down-to-earth teacher with a plainspoken demeanor that the students love and gravitate towards. She's an amazing teacher, role model and mentor to our youth."

Melissa shares what it is like for her when a student gets it, "That is the reward, isn't it? I have a lot of kids who go on my trip to France. Those kids develop so much confidence. It's just...makes me so proud that I could just be a part of that journey and help them see what they're capable of and what kind of positive changes they can make, not just for their own lives, but for their community as well. That's the stuff I love."

Melissa was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

