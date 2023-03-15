Excellence In Education - McAnn Bradford - 3/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

McAnn Bradford, a Teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Manistee, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In their nomination video Erica Starkey-Hawkins and Emma say, "Mrs. Bradford made sure that every student felt special and felt like that they were succeeding."

McAnn explains how she helps make children feel , "We have all kinds of classroom meetings on how their strengths could be different from others. We just help each other and we make each other feel comfortable in that safe learning environment.'"

McAnn was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

