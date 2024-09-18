Excellence In Education - Matt McLouth - 9/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Matt McLouth, a principal with the Decatur Public Schools. is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

McLouth was nominated for the award by the district's superintendent.

“Matt McLouth stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of education, exemplifying unwavering commitment, innovative leadership, and an unparalleled dedication to the students and community of Decatur Jr. Sr. High School. His extraordinary contributions to the field make him a deserving candidate for the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award. Matt’s visionary leadership has transformed Decatur Jr. Sr. High School into a hub of educational innovation. Under his guidance, the school has embraced progressive teaching methodologies and cutting-edge technology to provide students with a 21st-century learning experience. Matt’s focus has always been on the students. He has tirelessly worked to create an inclusive and supportive environment where every student feels empowered to thrive. His initiatives have led to increased student engagement, improved academic performance, and a positive school culture. Beyond the school walls, Matt has fostered strong ties between the school and the community. His outreach programs have not only increased parental involvement but have also opened avenues for collaborative partnerships with local businesses and organizations, enriching the overall educational experience. Matt’s commitment to academic excellence is evident in the remarkable achievements of Decatur Jr. Sr. High School under his leadership. Whether it be improved standardized test scores, increased graduation rates, or the implementation of advanced placement programs, the school has consistently excelled under his guidance.”

McLouth says the thought of making a difference in people’s lives led him to pursue a career as an educator.

“I wanted to pursue a career in which I could make a difference in people’s lives. I had some positive experiences working with kids and thought teaching would be a perfect fit. Over the years I was fortunate to grow into a leadership role.”

Matt McLouth was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

