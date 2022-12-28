Excellence In Education - Mary Phillips - 12/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Mary Phillips, a Teacher at North Shore Elementary in South Haven, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nomination letter states, "Mary was selected as one of thirty Scholastic E-Sports Fellows worldwide last year. She collaborated with educators around the globe on best integrating e-sports into their classroom."

Mary tells us explains why she spends all of those extra hours, "Because they matter to me. Honestly, it's easy to spend that time with them. They're incredible. And if you show enthusiasm and interest in something, they go along on that journey right with you."

Mary was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

