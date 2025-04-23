Excellence In Education - Mary Frey - 4/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Mrs. Mary Frey, a kindergarten teacher at Kettle Lake Elementary is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Frey was nominated for the award by the family of a current student.

“Mary Frey has been the kindergarten teacher for two of my children and I have seen the tremendous work that she invests in every single child. Her daily updates and detailed conversations about the wellbeing of my kids is astonishing. I have never encountered an educator, let alone a busy public kindergarten teacher, who invests this much personal energy in the well-being of their students. Mrs. Frey is a hero to every single child at that school and many of her projects and ideas end up becoming school-wide programs. During the pandemic, Mrs. Frey organized her children to create Valentine’s Day cards for the nursing staff at the NICU at our local hospital. Eventually the entire school ended up participating in the program and they showered the care providers at the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital with snacks and Valentine’s Day cards made by the children – this grew into the Kettle Lake Kindness Project with the support of Megan Ballmer, the school principal. This all began with Mary Frey’s desire to share the love she cultivates in our children’s classroom with the larger community. This is just one small example of the tremendous impact that Mrs. Frey has on our community.

”Frey said that teaching students so early in their educational journey is a unique opportunity that she finds very rewarding.

“A career in education is not just a job, it is a way of life. It is a way to pour into your community through building positive, lifelong relationships. Kindergarten is the introduction to formal schooling and such an important step in building that school family. Teaching little ones in their formative years is such a unique opportunity. It is such a short period of time – a precious time where little ones are beginning to discover their own abilities, interests and independence. They build confidence, friendships, problem solving and learn so many life skills. They are truly excited about learning, and it has been my privilege to witness so many “ah ha” moments with little ones throughout the years! It also has been a blessing to me to have so many amazing teachers to work with throughout my career. Teaching partners and staff members truly become like family when they support, grow and learn together.”

Mrs. Mary Frey was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

