Excellence In Education - Marvin Ray - 10/8/24

Marvin Ray, teaches AP African Americans studies and U.S. History and Law studies at Cass Technical High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Marvin was nominated for the award by a lifelong family friend.

“Marvin Ray is a dedicated educator at Cass Technical High School. He mentors the male students to strive to be the best that they can be. He has taught social studies, history, civics and is now an AP educator introducing his students to businesses by leading field trips and demonstrating how they are operating. He introduces students to business leaders to meet mentors and develop skills that enhance vision, goal setting, and teaches them their ideas can come to fruition. He spends countless hours in preparation to demonstrate that their hard work will lead to success. I am extremely proud of his motivation and dedication towards his students. He is the pinnacle of success proving to his students that giving back to their communities creates a generational gain to others. Cass Technical High School is his alma mater, and he loves what they have instilled in him enough to do the same for his students.”

Ray says his family fostered a love of learning and literacy early on and he wanted to have an impact in his community.

“From a young age, I have always enjoyed learning. Throughout my formative years I had an extremely strong support system with my parents and grandparents, all of whom were huge champions of literacy and education. To put it simply, I enjoyed learning in school but learning at home was more fun. However, what I did not always enjoy was the lens through which some topics were covered in the classroom.

“By my senior year of high school, I realized that a career in education would allow me to meaningfully impact my community by addressing some of the systemic issues that sometimes discourage students from marginalized groups from fully enjoying the process of classroom learning.”

Marvin Ray was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

