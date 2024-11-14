Excellence In Education - Mark Salzer - 11/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Mark Salzer, is the Executive Director of Integrated Technology Systems with the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Salzer was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mark Salzer is certainly worthy of the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award for his outstanding service to the students, educational staff, and the Plymouth-Canton Community. He was recently honored with the Mary Beth Carroll Extra Miler award for going above and beyond for the educational community in Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. Mark has worked in the PCCS school district for over 10 years. He is self-motivated and works around the clock to provide the best service he can to students and families when it comes to the PCCS student 1:1 Chromebook program, staff computers, trouble-shooting computer and technology issues, and creating ways to connect to families and collaborate on new and innovative ideas for teaching staff and families with the Digital Learning Hub. Mark was described as a ‘humble steward’ when awarded the Mary Beth Carroll Extra Miler award, and he truly is! As a former science teacher, he understands the importance of technology in the classroom and the district. He is intelligent, self-motivated, kind, and a tireless leader who always thinks about what is best for the students and staff and frequently responds to emails, even in the middle of the night. Mark Salzer’s work ethic and vision to provide the best technology experience to all students, staff, and the Plymouth Canton Community is unmatched and deserving of this award.”

Salzer says the idea that children are our future and the challenge of creating a nurturing learning environment led him to pursue a career as an educator.

“I became interested in working in education because I believe our children are our future. They represent promise and hope, and I want to facilitate their dreaming and growth into curious and participatory community members. I was also drawn to teaching because many educators I knew were caring and team oriented, so the challenge of creating a nurturing learning environment would be one I’d share with other like-minded individuals.”

Mark Salzer was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

