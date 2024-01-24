Excellence In Education - Mark Boon - 1/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Mark Boon, an At-Risk Interventionist at the Ludington Area School District is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Shannon Hogenson says, "Mark Boon has worked at the Ludington Area School District for over 50 years. He's been a teacher, a counselor, he has run the resource center. Whatever capacity Mark is needed at the Ludington Area School District, Mark is there. I don't think Mark’s ever missed a day of work."

Mark shares what keeps him going, "I think probably what keeps me going is to see those kids that have been successful. Some will come back to you and say, “you know, you never let me down. You guys never gave up on me.”

Mark was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

