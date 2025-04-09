Excellence In Education - Lumturje Shuti - 4/8/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lumturje Shuti, a lead Latchkey teacher at Pearl Lean Elementary School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Shuti was nominated for the award by a family member.

“As a Latchkey Lead Teacher, Mrs. Shuti exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond for her students. Her dedication, creativity, and compassionate heart make her a truly outstanding educator and role model in our community. Mrs. Shuti’s commitment to her students goes far beyond the classroom. She is known for often using her own resources to purchase supplies, materials, and even snacks to ensure her students have the tools they need to learn and thrive. Whether it’s providing craft supplies for an engaging art project or bringing in books to inspire a love of reading, Mrs. Shuti does so selflessly, always with her students’ best interests at heart. Additionally, her dedication is unmatched. She regularly stays late until the last child is picked up, providing a safe, caring, and supportive environment for both the children and their parents. Her patience and understanding, even during the most challenging days, highlight her passion for her work and her unwavering commitment to her students and their families. Mrs. Shuti’s impact extends beyond her Latchkey program. She builds strong relationships with parents, fostering trust and communication, and serves as a pillar of support for many families navigating busy schedules. Her kind and generous spirit truly makes her an irreplaceable part of the school community.”

Shuti was attracted to a career in education because of her love for children.

“My love for children at a young age was a big reason why I wanted to be an educator. I was also fascinated with how teaching was portrayed on television and in movies. Teachers making a difference in the lives of the children they teach was very appealing to me.”

Lumturje Shuti was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

