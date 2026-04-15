Excellence in Education - Lori Matthews - 04/15/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lori Matthews,a science teacher at Summerfield Junior/Senior High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Matthews was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“In the relatively short time I have had the privilege of working with her, Lori Matthews has consistently demonstrated the qualities of an outstanding educator—one who not only teaches content but inspires curiosity, critical thinking, and a genuine love of learning in her students. Lori holds her students to high academic standards while simultaneously recognizing and honoring the diverse learning needs present in her classroom. She challenges students to stretch their thinking, ask meaningful questions, and engage deeply with scientific concepts rather than simply memorizing information. At the same time, she skillfully differentiates instruction to ensure that all learners—regardless of ability level or learning style—have access to the curriculum and the opportunity to succeed. This balance of rigor and support reflects both her instructional expertise and her deep commitment to student growth.

“One of Lori’s greatest strengths is her ability to make biology come alive through hands-on, experiential learning. She understands that science is best learned by doing, and she intentionally designs lessons that allow students to explore, experiment, and apply their knowledge in real-world contexts. A prime example of this is her leadership of the school’s biodome project. Through this initiative, Lori has created a unique learning environment where students can observe ecosystems, conduct experiments, and develop a deeper understanding of biological systems. The biodome is not only an instructional tool but a testament to Lori’s creativity, initiative, and dedication to innovative teaching practices.”

Matthews said helping her students realize their potential is what inspires her each day.

“There is an amazing moment when a student "gets" a concept. In addition to that I want to help students become better people and move from high school into the world with an attitude that they can do hard things and they can succeed. I hold my students to high standards because I want them to work hard to get better than they were the day before. I love knowing that I get a chance to impact lives for the better every day and help them become strong, independent, and productive members of the world they live in. I also was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years and that proved to be an invaluable experience. I had to leave education to take care of our lifelong medical child. He taught me so much but mostly gave me a real-life experience that all students can succeed. We are taught that as teachers, but it means a little more when you experience it first-hand. It doesn’t mean that they all can get As, but they all can learn how to manage life, communicate, be a part of a group and contribute to the world they live in. When I went back to teaching after he passed, I took those lessons with me and I see my students as I think all teachers are meant to. I want them to accomplish all their dreams and make them a reality. I want them to find what makes them the happiest in the world and be able to make that their life. I hope that the part I play for just a small portion of their life inspires them to reach all the dreams that they have.”

Lori Matthews was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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