Excellence in Education - Liz Younglove - 10/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Liz Younglove, a K-5 Literacy Coach at Pine River Area Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Younglove was nominated for the award by her principal.

“Liz Younglove is an outstanding educator who exemplifies excellence in education through her unwavering dedication to her students and her innovative teaching methods. She is deeply motivated to support all her young learners, ensuring that each child feels valued, engaged, and inspired in the classroom. Her passion for education is evident in her daily interactions with students and colleagues alike. Liz demonstrates exceptional compassion and patience with struggling students. She approaches challenges with grace and determination, always looking for new ways to connect with her students and help them succeed. Her ability to adapt to the diverse needs of her classroom ensures that every child feels supported and encouraged, regardless of their individual learning styles or struggles. Liz consistently goes above and beyond her duties as a teacher. She is a leader among her colleagues, fostering a collaborative and supportive team environment. Her enthusiasm and commitment to education inspire those around her, making her team stronger every day. Liz’s ability to uplift her peers and enhance the overall learning environment is a testament to her dedication and professionalism. Her motivation, creativity, compassion, and leadership make a profound impact on her students and colleagues alike.”

Younglove said she always wanted to work with children, but volunteer work steered her to a career in education.

“I come from a family of people that all work with children and when I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to work with children in some way. My dad and brothers all worked in kids’ ministry and my mom and sisters all worked in public education, but I wasn’t sure what that would look like for me. After volunteering for different organizations like Special Olympics in college I decided to follow my mom and sisters and get an education degree.”

Liz Younglove was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

