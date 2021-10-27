Excellence In Education - Lisa Younce - 10/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lisa Younce, a teacher at Oakman Elementary School in Dearborn is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Chelsea Smith says, "I nominated Miss Younce because she not only does she deserve the nomination, but she is such a kind and loving teacher."

Lisa explains what lead her to teaching, "I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. It was something…when I graduated high school…there were the layoffs and everything going on, so everybody told me don’t go into it. I started going to school for nursing and just the farther I got the more I knew that no matter what teaching was for me."

Lisa was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

