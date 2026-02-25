Excellence in Education - Lisa Prestininzi - 02/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lisa Prestininzi, is a fourth-grade teacher at Dresden Elementary School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Prestininzi was nominated for the award by the parent of a student.

“Ms. Prestininzi is an amazing teacher. My daughter started school during COVID and had anxiety before COVID started. Once the kids were able to go back to school, her anxiety was so much worse. Ms. Prestininzi has been a huge part of getting her through her anxiety and wanting to come to school. Ms. Prestininzi has always made her feel so special and helped boost her confidence at school. My daughter blossomed with Ms. Prestininzi because she knew she didn’t have to worry that she would be called out in front of the class or put on the spot. Ms. Prestininzi respected her anxiety and worked with her daily. Ms. Prestininzi also was there for me during this time and would give me updates on how my daughter was doing or would come out in the morning to get her if she was having a morning that I could not get her in the school. Ms. Prestininzi is so observant with her students. She observes how her students are with tests and other things and makes sure they get the most out of everything. Ms. Prestininzi is such a special teacher and any student that is lucky enough to get her is going to remember her forever.”

Prestininzi said her family inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“My parents always taught my brothers and me the importance of education, and the joy of learning and helping others. My dad had been a teacher, guidance counselor, coach, and the Director of Pupil Services for my school district. He was my hero and loved his job. I am glad I was able to follow in his footsteps in my career as an educator and my love for learning, teaching, and children. It is very rewarding to hear or read that I have had a positive impact on a student. I continue to find joy in hugs and smiles from former and current students, and I love seeing the excitement on students’ faces when they understand things after struggling with them.”

Lisa Prestininzi was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

