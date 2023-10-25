Excellence In Education - Lindsay Rubin - 10/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lindsay Rubin, Teacher at Lakeland High School in White Lake is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In his nomination video Marvin Rubin shares a letter he received about Lindsay, "You used to always tell us that you were our DECA mom, and you truly were. And even though we might have graduated, you're still that to us, and I know so many other kids.”

Linday shares why she feels it is important to teach students business and marketing skills, "By having those kids learn those skills, they can see that they can just do about anything that is out there. You love to see them excel and grow and do something that they love, and it all started in your class."

Lindsay was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

