Excellence In Education - Leeann McMichael - 3/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Leeann McMichael, Teacher at Onsted Community School District, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Sandy Brooks says, "Since she started out right out of college at a rural Michigan school without an art program, she took that to a really great art program."

Leeann shares what it is like when a student starts and may not be artistic, but when they are done, making incredible art, "That always happens. I have so many students that come into class and they're just like, 'I'm just getting this because I need the credit.' And by the end, usually they're like, 'What other class can I take? Can I take more art classes?' It's cool to see students start off with something and then realize like, 'Wow, I'm actually kind of OK at this.'"

Leeann was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

