Excellence In Education - Lee Bonner - 3/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lee Bonner, a teacher at Novi High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Teresa Hardy and Shannon Hadley, Lee’s nominator's, say, “Lee makes an enormous difference to the kids who need extra support. He frequently makes difficult calls to parents and guardians, he reaches out constantly to help those in need, and he works tirelessly to ensure that his students graduate. He’s a caring, dedicated and invested advocate of those most in need of our help.”

Lee Bonner shares “I try to see the strengths in all of my students and understand that they're all human beings. They all may not fit into the same boxes, but they are all individuals, and try to see the strength in that.”

Lee Bonner was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook