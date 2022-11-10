Excellence In Education - Leanne Welch - 11/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Leanne Welch, a Teacher at Rankin Elementary in Swartz Creek, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Melissa Estes says, "Miss Welch helps so many kids go to camp each year using her own money. During the pandemic, she went to kids' houses to deliver books. She always goes above and beyond to make sure the kids have what they need and feel supported."

Leanne shares what 'Once in Welch's Crew, Always in Welch's Crew' means, "That means basically - I'll show you the shirt. On the back is the saying to remind them always that they will always be a part of my life and I will always be part of their life. If they need anything, they can always get a hold of me and we'll figure it out."

Leanne was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

