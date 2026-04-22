Excellence in Education - Leah Haworth - 04/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Leah Haworth, a third-grade teacher at Douglas Elementary, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Haworth was nominated for the award by the parent of two of her students.

“Leah Haworth exemplifies everything a truly outstanding educator should be. She does far more than teach curriculum, she creates a classroom environment where students feel excited, supported, and genuinely happy to be at school."

Haworth said her own struggle with learning to read in elementary school is what inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“When I was in early elementary school I struggled to learn to read. In the fourth grade, I had a teacher that I really clicked with who made learning fun through games and community building activities. Suddenly, school wasn’t as hard and became a whole lot more enjoyable. The impact that one great teacher had on me was part of what inspired me to become a teacher, and I still model some of my teaching practices after her.”

Leah Haworth was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook